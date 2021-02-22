One week after losing a heartbreaker at White County to end the regular season, the No. 6 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers responded with a dominant 79-62 win over the Warriorettes in the District 6AAA semifinals.
“We had just lost at their place. Our girls were focused all week,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “They understood mistakes we made last week. When this experienced group of girls focuses in, today is the result.
“We handled some physicality tonight that we didn’t handle down there.”
Stone Memorial was led by another impressive performance from Miss Basketball finalist Tessa Miller, who posted 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Senior guard Keaton Freitag posted her second 20-point game in three tries, as she recorded 20 points and three rebounds against the Warriorettes.
Annah Goss hit double-figures with 11 points, and senior point guard Mattie Buck posted nine points, five rebounds and three assists.
Stone Memorial trailed only once at 2-0 against White County. From that point, SMHS ran out to a 16-6 first-quarter lead and held a 36-22 halftime advantage.
The Lady Panthers continued their strong offensive performance in the third period, putting up 26 points in the frame to lead 59-41 after three quarters.
Stone Memorial led by as many as 28 points (78-50) before pulling their starters midway through the fourth period to win by a final score of 79-62.
The win gets Stone Memorial back in the District 6AAA championship game, a place they surprisingly weren’t in during last season’s state tournament run.
In 2020, White County defeated SMHS in the semifinal round. In 2021, the Lady Panthers avenged the loss to return to the championship game.
“It’s where this group should be,” Buck said. That’s one of our goals for these girls. That’s a place we’ve been comfortable for a while.”
Stone Memorial traveled to Cookeville on Monday to face the Lady Cavaliers in the District 6AAA title game. Photos, video and more content from the game is available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com
Stone Memorial (79): Tessa Miller 25, Keaton Freitag 20, Annah Goss 11, Mattie Buck 9, Kenry Malone 6, Katie Adkisson 4, Skylar Dishman 3, Emily Hazelton 1
