The No. 3 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers split this weekend’s contests, as they picked up a district win over Rhea County and fell to Class A No. 5 Clarkrange.
SMHS vs. Rhea County
Friday night was smooth sailing for the Lady Panthers as they defeated the Golden Eagles, 67-40.
Senior standout Tessa Miller posted 23 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists in 19 minutes in the win.
Annah Goss posted 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Rhea County kept the contest interesting for half of the first quarter as they led 8-7. From that point, Stone Memorial took off and finished the quarter ahead 17-10.
A strong second period saw the Lady Panthers outscore Rhea County 22-8 on their way to a 39-18 halftime lead.
The Lady Panthers held their advantage throughout the second half to win by a final score of 67-40.
SMHS improved to 4-1 overall in District 6AAA play with Friday night’s win.
Stone Memorial (67): Tessa Miller 23, Annah Goss 14, Katie Adkisson 8, Kenry Malone 7, Mattie Buck 4, Amiah Graham 4, Rachel Houston 3 Keaton Freitag 2, Taylor Gutherie 2
SMHS vs. Clarkrange
Class A No. 5-ranked Clarkrange traveled to Crossville Saturday and avenged an earlier loss to the Class AAA No. 3 Lady Panthers, 68-56.
The loss is Stone Memorial’s third on the season. SMHS defeated Clarkrange on Dec. 19, 2020 in the Sonic Shootout at White County, 61-60.
“This is why we schedule these games,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “We want to learn what we’re weak at. New experience against good teams always help us down the road. It stinks to lose, but we learned a lot of lessons.”
Clarkrange jumped out to a 12-5 lead midway through the first period before SMHS closed the gap to one possession at 18-16.
The Lady Buffaloes quickly extended their lead in the second period to 32-16 and led 36-24 at halftime.
Stone Memorial cut the margin to five points (36-31) in the third period before Clarkrange again retook control of the game and led 49-35 after three periods before winning by a final score of 68-56.
Clarkrange hit 10 three-pointers and held Stone Memorial to 39.6% shooting in their win.
Despite the loss, SMHS senior Tessa Miller posted an impressive 16 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks.
Mattie Buck led Stone Memorial in scoring with 18 points and five assists.
Coach Buck credited legendary Clarkrange coach Lamar Rogers after Saturday’s win.
“He did a little different that what they did last time,” Buck said. “We didn’t respond to it. I wasn’t able to communicate something to our girls to go have success. I got out-coached, and we’ve got to put this behind us with two district games upcoming.”
Stone Memorial falls to 17-3 overall with the Clarkrange loss. SMHS will host Warren County and Cookeville this week.
Stone Memorial (56): Mattie Buck 18, Tessa Miller 16, Keaton Freitag 10, Katie Adkisson 6, Skylar Dishman 3, Annah Goss 3
