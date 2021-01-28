Tennessee’s hottest offense traveled to Crossville Tuesday night as White County made the trip east to Crossville to face Class AAA No. 3 Stone Memorial.
The Lady Panthers put together a complete performance to defeat White County, 74-62.
“All we had heard about is how they lead the state in scoring,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “We’re not going to outscore a whole lot of people most nights, but tonight was one of those. It was fun.”
Stone Memorial had a trio of impressive performances Tuesday.
Junior guard Annah Goss led SMHS in scoring with 20 points on 6-10 shooting and 7-10 from the free throw line.
Mattie Buck continued her streak of impressive performances as the senior point guard posted 17 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Miss Basketball contender Tessa Miller posted 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes of action.
Stone Memorial’s defense stifled White County in the first half as SMHS led 39-21 at halftime. The Lady Panthers allowed only six points in the second quarter.
“When your defense is good, your offense clicks,” Buck said. “We talked about some matchups and doing a few things different. It came down to our strength against their strength.”
White County made a second-half run, cutting Stone Memorial’s lead to only four points (51-47) early in the fourth.
From there, Stone Memorial went on a 16-7 run to put the game out of reach.
The Lady Panthers sealed the contest at the free throw line to win 74-62.
Stone Memorial posted the impressive win with Miller on the bench due to foul trouble most of the second and third periods.
“We had to get over that initial shock of ‘oh man, she’s not out here with us.’ We’re still a good team and can still play defense,” Buck said. “There was a lot of adversity, and White County is a really good team.”
With the win, Stone Memorial improves to 16-2 overall and 3-1 in District 6AAA play. The Lady Panthers are currently ranked No. 3 in Class AAA.
SMHS will host Rhea County this Friday beginning at 6 p.m.
Stone Memorial (74): Annah Goss 20, Tessa Miller 19, Mattie Buck 17, Katie Adkisson 9, Keaton Freitag 5, Kenry Malone 4
