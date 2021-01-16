SMHSatLebanonGirls-27.JPG

Stone Memorial's Tessa Miller looks to pass against Lebanon.

 Michael Lindsay

Saturday night's Class AAA top-10 matchup between the No. 2 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers and the No. 9 Lebanon Blue Devils didn't disappoint, as SMHS used a strong second half to pull away, 57-44.

The win is the 14th consecutive for Stone Memorial. Lady Panther senior Tessa Miller led in scoring with 22 points.

