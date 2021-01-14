Make it 12 in a row.
Class AAA No. 2-ranked Stone Memorial traveled to Rhea County Tuesday afternoon and recorded their 12th consecutive victory, this one an 82-33 thrashing of the Lady Eagles to open District 6AAA play.
The victory is Stone Memorial’s seventh consecutive against Rhea County.
Stone Memorial hit 12 three-pointers, including six in the first half to fuel their victory.
Junior sharpshooter Katie Adkisson hit five treys and scored 17 total points to lead the Lady Panthers in scoring. Annah Goss followed closely with 15 points, four assists and three steals.
SMHS senior Tessa Miller continued her dominant season as the Belmont signee posted 14 points and nine rebounds in 18 minutes of action.
The Lady Panthers briefly trailed 5-2 before taking a 23-8 lead to end the first quarter. Stone Memorial led 44-20 at halftime and 70-30 after three quarters.
SMHS held Rhea County to 26.3% shooting and gave up only one two-point basket.
Stone Memorial forced 20 turnovers and scored 37 points off them.
The Lady Panthers improved to 12-1 overall and are 1-0 in District 6AAA play.
Stone Memorial takes the court again Friday at Warren County with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
Stone Memorial (82): Katie Adkisson 17, Annah Goss 15, Tessa Miller 14, Skylar Dishman 11, Mattie Buck 9, Rachel Houston 6, Abbey Weaver 5, Keaton Freitag 4, Maggie Hazelton 1
