Friday night was a battle of No. 2-ranked teams, as Class AAA’s No. 2 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers traveled to Division II Class AA’s Brentwood Academy.
It was the visiting Lady Panthers who left Brentwood victorious, as they defeated the Lady Eagles 47-45.
The game’s biggest baskets came from the free-throw line, as junior guard Annah Goss hit two game-winning free throws with .3 seconds remaining.
Senior point guard Mattie Buck broke out of her recent scoring slump against the Lady Eagles as she posted 19 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Tessa Miller continued her dominant season with another double-double, this one with 13 points and 12 assists.
Stone Memorial started off strong, taking a 13-8 lead after one quarter and led 26-23 at halftime.
In the second half, Stone Memorial saw their lead grow to 12 points (43-31) before a furious comeback out by Brentwood.
The Lady Eagles went on a 14-2 run late in the fourth to tie the contest at 45 apiece before Goss’ heroic free throws with less than a second on the clock, giving Stone Memorial the 47-45 win.
The non-district victory improves Stone Memorial to 15-2 overall. The Lady Panthers are currently 2-1 in District 6AAA play.
Stone Memorial was scheduled to face Clarkrange on Saturday, but COVID-19 issues within the Buffalo program have pushed the game to Jan. 30.
SMHS will be back in action Tuesday as they host defending District 6AAA champion White County. The Warriorettes enter Tuesday at 16-3 overall and 2-0 in district play.
Stone Memorial (47): Mattie Buck 19, Tessa Miller 13, Katie Adkisson 8, Annah Goss 4, Keaton Freitag 3
