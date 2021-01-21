Three days after picking up their biggest win of the season, the No. 2 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers were upset at Cookeville, 42-40.
The Lady Cavaliers entered Tuesday’s game at 13-6 overall and were fresh off a win over rival White County.
The Lady Panthers trailed a majority of the contest. SMHS cut Cookeville’s lead to a single point three times in the fourth quarter but were ultimately unable to catch the Lady Cavaliers.
Senior Tessa Miller recorded 26 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.
Mattie Buck posted nine points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists in the contest.
The loss is the second of the season for Stone Memorial as they currently sit at 14-2 overall and 2-1 in District 6AAA play.
The Lady Panthers will look to right the ship Friday with a trip to Brentwood Academy. The game will be a girls-only contest tipping off at 6:30 p.m.
Stone Memorial (40): Tessa Miller 26, Mattie Buck 9, Annah Goss 4, Keaton Freitag 1
