A strong performance running the ball Saturday was key for the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers, as they defeated SEC East foe Missouri, 35-12.
“We ran the ball 51 times, so the first part of being good in the run game is you’ve got to do it,” said Volunteer head coach Jeremy Pruitt. “You’ve got to say that ‘We want to establish the run game.’ I feel like we did that a little bit today.”
Run the ball they did, as Eric Gray posted 105 rushing yards and a touchdown along with 90 yards and a TD from Ty Chandler.
Gray also added a receiving touchdown.
Through the air, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was efficient as the senior went 14-23 for 190 yards and a touchdown.
Tennessee never trailed and led 21-6 at halftime before winning by a final score of 35-12.
The 2-0 Vols will now turn their attention to Athens, GA, as they will travel there this Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. showdown with the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.
