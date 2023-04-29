The Stone Memorial Middle School Lady Panthers will be heading into familiar territory Saturday when they travel to Dunlap to compete in the middle school district tournament at Sequatchie County High School.
The Lady Panthers head into the tournament with an 8-2 mark and as the No. 1 seed. Stone Memorial, for sure, will have a target on their backs.
“I think the pressure was on us more during the regular season,” said SMMS coach Tori Permenter.
“We’ve gone three sets with several teams, but we’ve always been able to pull it out. I don’t think the girls are feeling any pressure, but you never know what’s going to happen. I think we will handle it well.”
The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. with Sequatchie County taking on Whitwell in one half of the bracket. The winner will battle Stone Memorial in the semifinals. In the other half of the bracket, Cumberland County will face Van Buren County at 10 a.m. That winner will advance to play Bledsoe County.
The semifinals will be at 11 a.m. and noon, with the title game scheduled for 1 p.m.
Uniquely, the regular season schedule ended a couple of weeks ago, so teams have had to handle a long time off.
“It has been two or three weeks since we’ve played,” Permenter said. “But as always, I have been preaching consistency, and we’ve been focusing on getting the girls tournament ready. Having such a long hiatus from doing anything can be difficult. So, I have been doing a lot of fast-paced drills and have tried to keep the girls excited about the tournament.”
The coach said she’s also been reminding the girls that what they were able to accomplish during the regular season means nothing heading into the tournament. It is a whole new season.
“One of our goals heading into the season was to be the number one seed going into the tournament.
“So, we’ve accomplished that goal. However, the girls know that everyone is now 0-0 and anything can happen in the postseason. We’re aware of that. I have been stressing it is one point at a time.”
That may be sage advice for the Lady Panthers. Permenter said any of the other five teams in the tournament, if they get on a roll, has the potential to win the championship.
At the middle school level, Permenter said the district tournament is the only postseason volleyball tourney available.
“I know we can do it, but I think it is going to take our defense showing up and our offense executing,” the coach said.
“If we can do that, then we can win the whole thing.
“If we don’t, and other teams force us to make mistakes, I hope we don’t crumble, but we fight back. We’ve got to be mentally strong, have a good energy. I think we will do well.”
