The 14th annual Athens Chamber of Commerce event with Jack Nicklaus will now be Saturday, Oct. 17, at McMinn County High School (original date was June 27).
Dinner and program-only tickets are still available.
To purchase tickets, call the Athens Chamber at 423-745-0334 or order online athttps://www.itickets.com/events/434354.html.
Tickets can also be purchased at the Athens Chamber office, located at 13 N. Jackson St. in downtown Athens.
A limited number of VIP tickets are available as are table sponsorships.
No name is more synonymous with greatness in the sport of golf than the name Nicklaus, and no single person has changed the face of the sport more than Nicklaus – the player, the designer, the philanthropist, and the good-will ambassador.
This is an incredible opportunity to see and hear the greatest golfer of all time.
