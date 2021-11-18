The 2021 basketball campaign got off to the right start for the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers on Tuesday as they erased a double-digit deficit to defeat Maryville, 50-39.
Stone Memorial trailed by as many as 10 points (19-9) in the second period before a strong third period put SMHS over the top.
Leading the Lady Panthers in scoring was freshman point guard Adison Howard with 18 points, three assists and two rebounds. Freshman center Kortney Headrick posted double figures with 11 points and eight boards.
Sophomore Rachel Houston pulled down seven rebounds as well.
A low-scoring first quarter saw Maryville lead 7-4 before a 12-5 run pushed the Lady Rebels ahead 19-9 in the second period. Stone Memorial slowed the bleeding with the final five points of the second quarter to trail 19-14 at halftime.
The Lady Panther defense stepped up in the third period, holding Maryville to only five points while posting 15 of their own to lead 29-24 after three quarters.
Maryville would get no closer than two possessions (41-37) in the fourth quarter as SMHS won by a final margin of 50-39.
Stone Memorial made three throws when they counted, going 12-16 from the free-throw line.
The Lady Panthers are 1-0 on the season and travel to Science Hill on Saturday.
Stone Memorial (50): Adison Howard 18, Kortney Headrick 11, Katie Adkisson 7, Lily Hinch 6, Breanna Looper 5, Maggie Hazelton 3
