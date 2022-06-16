Summer basketball camp is underway for the new-look Cumberland County High School Jet basketball team as CCHS looks to replace seven seniors from last year.
“It’s going good,” said CCHS head coach Taylor Denney. “We’re having to be really patient; we’ve got a lot of young guys and inexperience. We lost seven seniors and have two guys that played some. We’re doing some really good things and playing really hard.”
CCHS seniors from last season include Kole Torres, Devin Lane, Braden Tollett, Ace Hawkins, Reece Crockett, Carson Conatser and District 7AAA MVP Jackson Inman.
The Jets went 14-16 last season before falling in the Region 4AAA quarterfinals.
Cumberland County has one returning starter in rising senior Jaxon Reed. Braeden Woodard saw varsity action last season and will step into a larger role with the Jets in 2022-’23.
“Jaxon started at center for us the last few years, but he’s not a center,” Denney said. “He’s playing on the perimeter in a new role.”
Returning players looking to step into varsity action include Braden Leviner, Ethan Dixon, Braden Templeton and Dylan Smith. Upcoming freshmen who look to play varsity include the Homestead duo of Solomon Sitton and Noah Ledbetter.
“Right now we look for effort, how do you take coaching and do you support your teammates,” Denney said. “For the most part, they’re doing what we ask them to do.”
The Jets are competing in multiple team camps this June, including Maryville College, Karns, Bryan College and Van Buren County.
