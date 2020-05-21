A new season brings a new coaching staff for the Cumberland County High School football team, led by first-year head coach Noah Repasky.
Joining Repasky will be six new faces to lead Jet football.
Steven Plemons
Plemons will serve as defensive coordinator and comes to Crossville from Georgia, though he has Tennessee roots.
“I’m originally from Sweetwater,” he said. “I played football there, and went to college and played at Carson-Newman.”
Plemons’ coaching career began in 2007 at Loudon before he moved to Hall County, GA, then to northern Georgia.
Plemons has coached every position defensively in his 14 seasons.
David King
King comes to the Jets from the United States Army and will serve as the head statistician and coach the offensive line. King will teach information technology at CCHS.
“I’m originally from Cookeville,” he said. “I’m excited. I’m thinking that Coach Repasky can change the culture and bring back a winning program.”
Chase Wood
Wood is a Crossville native who played at CCHS from 2005-’07.
After his career with the Jets, Wood went on to play college football at Harding University before returning home to Crossville.
“I’ll be helping with the middle school,” Wood said. “I really like that we’re going for the bigger picture and being united.”
Wood and Repasky want the middle and high school teams to work together toward success.
“I love his ideas of what he’s doing,” Wood added. “Fundamentals are huge. Tackling, blocking and taking care of the football are coachable traits. We can do our part on that.”
Dakota Dilldine
Dilldine follows Repasky from Upperman’s coaching staff. He will be coaching linebackers at CCHS.
“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” he said. “There’s a lot we need to improve on as a team. I’m excited to get in and see the kids and get to work.”
The staff will have their work cut out for them when they return to the field.
“We’re trying to install new things to the kids,” he said. “We’re basically installing a new team. They’re missing a lot of mental reps. The quicker we get started on that, the better.”
Brad Eich
Eich comes to Cumberland County from neighboring Monterey. He will coach the offensive and defensive lines.
“I was there for the 2014-’16 season,” he said. “This will be my sixth year coaching.”
After taking a few years away, Eich felt it was time to return to the sidelines.
“I was waiting for the right situation,” he said. “I knew he’d have the right group put together.
He will also serve as strength coach.
“It’s a whole new world,” he said. “A lot of the kids have stayed in touch. I’m glad to hear we can finally start working with them.
“We just barely got to meet the kids, and then the coronavirus hit.”
Returning from last season’s staff will be coaches Andrew Phipps, Abe Wilson and Rocky Gora.
The Jets will begin voluntary workouts Tuesday, May 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.