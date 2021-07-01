Less than a week after accepting the head coaching position for Cumberland County Lady Jet basketball, Kim Cram-Torres sat down with the Crossville Chronicle to discuss her excitement for the position.
“I’m excited,” Cram-Torres said. “It’s going to be a new challenge. I was as surprised as everybody else, and I’m willing to take this on.”
Cram-Torres brings years of coaching success in California to the Cumberland Plateau. She was twice named California coach of the year (2006, 2012) in her respective division along with amassing more than 200 career wins.
Her coaching career began after playing college basketball at Division 1 program Cal-State Fullerton.
Cram-Torres served as an assistant at Troy High School under head coach Kevin Kiernan, the winningest girls basketball coach in California history.
“It was the best education I could’ve gotten,” she said. “Seeing what it takes to win championships and what it looked like to run a program and run it the right way.”
Coaching in Tennessee won’t be as simple as copying her California system, however.
“I don’t think you can come in from the style you play in California and have it translate to Tennessee, because there’s a lot of differences,” she said. “In California, there’s a shot clock. Everything you do is based around a 30-second span of time. The philosophy will be the same, but how it’s going to look will be different. We’ve always played fast and with a lot of intensity.”
Cram-Torres served as an assistant last season with the Lady Jets.
“In the middle of transition, it’s really important,” she said on knowing her players already. “Although you have a new coach, it’s not new in regards to relationships. At the end of the day, what we do is about relationships. The success you have is built around relationships.
“I’ve known these kids for a long time through the elementary system, and this is a small community.”
There will be a few challenges despite the already-standing bonds with players.
“At the same time, they have to get used to a new voice with some different expectations,” Cram-Torres said. “But with the fact that this group is older, it should be an easy transition.”
The change comes during TSSAA’s dead period, meaning Cram-Torres cannot meet with her team until July 12.
“I’ve not met with them yet,” she said. “All this happened while we were on vacation, so there’s not been any official contact with them.”
Cram-Torres didn’t have to search far for a trustworthy assistant coach.
“Jon, my husband, will always be a part of this,” she said. “He’s also helping [CCHS boys basketball coach] Taylor Denney, so he’s got his plate full. I’m so lucky that not only did I marry an amazing husband, but I also married a very talented basketball coach. He is pivotal in every piece of success we’ve had.”
