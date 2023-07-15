Abigail Netherton came out on top again in the latest Golf Capital Junior Tour stop recently at Bear Trace on Cumberland Mountain Golf Course.
Netherton, who won last week’s tournament at Stonehenge Golf Course in Fairfield Glade, fired an 82 this week to take the title in the Girls 16-18 Division. Kelly McCartt was second with a 94 and Mylie Herron finished third with a 106.
Emma Buck was next in the standings after she completed the round with a 117. Emma Tompkins wrapped up the scoring with a 126.
Landon Raines narrowly beat Aiden Wyatt and Parks Fowler for the crown in the Boys 16-18 Division. Raines shot an 80 over the 18 holes, while Wyatt had an 83 and Fowler carded an 84.
Ethan Polston followed up next with an 88, while Jackson Demps and Colton Reecer carded identical 89s. Charlie Vanwinkle shot 93 and Thomas Hawn posted a 94. Gavin Godsey and Colton Harden each shot 95.
Brayden Reams was next at 97. Hudson Craigo fired a 97, and Sean Montgomery had a 98. Jorge Lopez finished with a 99, as did Kason Watson. Taylor Street posted a 101 and Brogan Duke had a 104.
Fischer Leftwich shot 46 over nine holes to win the Boys 13-15 Division. Braden Lee was second at 47 and Hayden Weaver finished third after posting a 49.
Braxton Buffkin finished with a 54 overall. Drew McHenry was next at 59 and Bray Roberts shot 61. Seth McHenry rounded out the scoring with a 64.
Moses Landry slipped by Eli Verstynen to take the top spot in the Boys 10-12 Division. Landry shot 44, while Verstynen was one shot back at 45. Max Van Winkle posted a 47 to finish third. Finn Van Winkle scored a 56, and Bryant Wilson shot 60.
Keira Kelly continued her rivalry with Hannah Jones in the Girls 10-12 Division. Kelly shot 54 to take first this week, while Jones was eight shots back at 62.
Remington Cooper shot an impressive 46 to win the Boys 8-9 division. Konner Reecer finished second with 51.
