There are two weeks in summer, and some time around the holidays, when Molly Neal takes a welcome break from sports.
The rest of the year the 15-year-old Cumberland County High freshman is a whirlwind of activity as she’s swinging a racket, shooting jumpers or kicking a ball in training, or competition. Despite a full sports schedule, Neal takes honors classes and wins writing contests as she looks ahead to majoring in dermatology and minoring in writing in college and earning a scholarship in tennis or soccer.
It was a crazy, busy freshman year.
Neal played No. 1 singles and doubles for the Lady Jets. In the district tournament, Neal lost to Warren County’s No. 1 player, someone she had defeated twice previously.
“I was very nervous,” said Neal, who lost 0-6, 0-3. “She had gotten better since I played her earlier in the season.”
Neal summed up her freshman year as a start, noting she’ll work on developing a faster serve and getting stronger through weight training. She added she needs more confidence and the experience of practicing with better players. Then there’s the challenge of her nerves. Given her competitive nature, that’s, well, a challenge.
“Sometimes I stress too much,” said Neal, whose goal next season is to finish in the top three in the district. “I’m very hard on myself and want to be the best.”
CCHS tennis coach David Walker said her style of play features smooth and consistent groundstrokes and a reliable serve. She doesn’t overpower her opponents, he added, but rather wears them down by getting to every ball and making very few unforced errors.
Neal brings intangibles to the team as well.
“Molly has been a great addition to our team; her enthusiasm and cheerful attitude lifts her teammates,” Walker said. “Her work ethic and solid grasp of tennis fundamentals are a great help to our newer players.”
Neal said she started playing tennis somewhere between the ages of 6 and 8. “My parents played tennis,” Neal said. “My mom asked me if I wanted to play.”
With her innate athletic ability and competitive drive, Neal took to the sport quickly. That eventually led to training at the Fairfield Glade Racquet Club with head pro William Taylor and assistant pro Dylan Nelson, and playing on the middle school team in eighth grade. Tennis offers some special rewards and challenges.
“I love the competition in tennis,” said Neal, whose goal is to win an individual state title. “It’s more of a mental game. It’s all you.”
Her mother, Erica Neal Cantrell, said she recognized Neal’s drive and ambition early on and wanted to give her various avenues, preferably outdoors. One of the first avenues was soccer, a sport Neal started playing when she was 4 years old.
Neal, a midfielder who plays in school and on All-In Futbol Club in Cookeville, said soccer comes naturally.
“I see the field and enjoy playing on teams,” Neal said. “I love soccer as a team sport. There’s a lot more training and conditioning.”
Neal said she enjoyed her freshman season, from both a team and individual aspect.
“We finished in second place and did really well in the second half against Livingston,” Neal said. “I did well personally and made first district team. I don’t feel anxiety when I play soccer.”
Then there’s basketball, which Neal started playing in the Upward program at Central Baptist Church and continued in elementary school under coach Jon Torres. She was an all-district wing in eighth grade and spent this year at CCHS focusing on defense, learning opposing team plays and scrimmaging with the starters.
It says something when Kim Cram-Torres, basketball coach of the Lady Jets, when asked about Neal, focused more on her qualities as a person, student and leader rather than what she does on the court.
“Molly is an amazing young lady,” Cram-Torres said. “She is a multi-sport student-athlete. She’s not afraid of trying new things or taking risks. She is also a great student and a positive leader on our campus. She cares about others and is committed to everything she involves herself with.”
Even with minimal playing time, Neal said she learned a lot in a season she described as good. She added she wants to continue to improve and show she’s good enough to be on the team.
As with soccer, Neal said she enjoys the team aspect of basketball. Although it’s a long season, Neal will continue to make basketball part of her athletic repertoire.
“She loves them all and aspects of each one,” said her mother.
Neal Cantrell said sports help Molly and her 13-year-old brother, Levi, with any stress or aggression they need to get out and coping with the death of their father, Randy, who passed away in 2009.
“As they grew, it is how we bonded as a family,” Neal Cantrell said. “We ventured to the park several times a week to learn fundamentals of different sports to clear our minds, let out frustrations, and evoke the feeling of accomplishment from repetition.”
Being a tennis player, she recognizes her daughter’s strengths on the court.
“Molly’s very strategic,” Neal Cantrell said. “It’s like playing chess. She reads the person and movement, just like in soccer.”
That winning attitude carries over to Neal’s writing. She won first place in the county and region for her patriotic essay.
“I love writing,” Neal said. “It’ll always be a hobby. I’m reading a different book every week.”
Neal’s story can’t be written without sports and how they’ve impacted her life, however.
“School sometimes stresses me out,” said Neal. “Sports help to reduce the stress and with social aspects. I’m thankful for teammates and all the coaches who have pushed me and helped me learn.”
That desire to learn is a trait that cannot be taught, one that Neal Cantell noticed in her daughter at a young age and more recently on the tennis court.
“I play to win,” Neal said. “I push myself to be the best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.