Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.