I’m shocked that the national media is hanging Tennessee out to dry over the fan debacle that transpired against Ole Miss.
For those under a rock, Tennessee’s student section let the SEC know they didn’t agree with a controversial fourth down call late in the Vols’ loss to Ole Miss last Saturday. Water bottles, full beer cans, mustard bottles, pretzels, golf balls and more were hurled onto the field by enraged students.
National media members were overjoyed to yet again take a shot at the tortured Tennessee fan base. I saw calls for alcohol sales to be suspended along with the universal message that Tennessee fans are unhinged maniacs.
Let’s slow down a little bit; fans throwing trash on the field happens all the time, and this was nowhere close to the worst instance. Odds are, your favorite team’s fans have done the same thing.
Earlier in the day, a Purdue offensive lineman drank a beer thrown on the field in their game at Iowa. Less than 12 hours after the Tennessee game, NFL fans in London threw trash on the field in the Miami/Jacksonville neutral site game.
But because it’s Tennessee, everybody overreacts. This will happen multiple times the rest of the season. It’s happened countless times already.
Tennessee fans were already on edge due to two missed calls that sparked the outrage. I hate being “blame the refs” guy, but the Vols had a touchdown wiped off in the first quarter due to an unexplained forward progress being stopped call on a strip sack of Ole Miss QB Matt Corral.
Maybe this doesn’t happen if Tennessee isn’t on the wrong end of controversial calls.
Again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.