Stone Memorial High School didn’t have to search far for a new athletic director, as former assistant AD Nathan Brown has taken over the role.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be back,” said Brown. “Crossville is my home. This is where I grew up; my family and friends are here.”
Brown takes over for longtime SMHS athletic director Lance Kennedy, who accepted a position closer to home at Upperman Middle School.
“I started my career here at Stone Memorial back in 2012,” Brown said. “Having the opportunity to continue my career here as an athletic director and assistant principal is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. I’m super excited for the opportunity to serve this school and community.”
Brown comes back to Stone Memorial after one year at Upperman High School, where he served as athletic director.
“I learned a lot at Upperman,” Brown said. “COVID changed a lot. The training and maturation process that occurred over the last year has really benefited me professionally and personally.”
Brown was praiseworthy of his former employers at Upperman.
“My growth has been exponential, and I attribute that to Mr. William Stepp, the principal over there. I can’t say enough great things about him.
“I loved Upperman and still will,” Brown added. “It’s a great place with a great community. I loved my time there, but this was an opportunity to be back home.”
Though Brown had spent years at Stone Memorial prior to his season at Upperman, the head athletic director role at SMHS is a new one for him.
“I’ve coached with a lot of these coaches and been part of the hiring process for several that we have on staff from when I was the assistant AD years ago,” he said.
“Those relationships have to change a little bit, but I think having those relationships is going to allow me to be effective as a school leader and asset.”
The decision to return to Stone Memorial was a no-brainer for Brown.
“Several coaches and community members here in Crossville reached out to me and asked if I’d be interested in coming back,” he said. “At that point, (SMHS principal) Kelly Smith and I sat down and talked about what my vision would be if I were to get this position. I think her and I have a shared vision of what Stone Memorial to look like. When she offered me the job, there was no way I could turn it down.”
