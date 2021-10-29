Crossville will be well represented at next Friday’s TSSAA state cross-country meet as both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools are sending boys and girls qualifiers.
The region meet was held on Tuesday in Chattanooga.
Stone Memorial’s girls team placed third overall behind Alcoa and Anderson County. SMHS was led by Meghan Niles, who finished fourth out of 64 runners with a time of 22:34.
Lady Panther Laney Wiley finished 13th at 23:27, followed by teammate Haley Suggs at 24:42 in 20th and Natalie Stone in 25th at 25:19.
On the girls side, Cumberland County’s Linsey Colton and Lexi Carroll qualified as individuals.
Colton finished 12th overall at 23:25, while Carroll finished 15th at 23:29.
In boys action, CCHS finished fourth overall to advance to the state tournament.
Jet Zach Ostrander placed sixth overall at 18:24, followed by Michael Ostrander at 19:06.
Tyler Carroll placed 16th overall for CCHS at 19:11.
Stone Memorial’s Trenton Duncan qualified as an individual, finishing 13th overall at 19:03.
The TSSAA state cross-country meet will be held Friday, Nov. 5 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
Girls will compete at 1:20 p.m., with the boys following at 2:10.
