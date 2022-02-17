Multiple Crossville wrestlers have advanced to the TSSAA sectional round following their success in the Region 3-A wrestling tournament held at Pigeon Forge.
Pictured at left, Cumberland County High School wrestlers advancing to sectionals include, from left, Anthony Godsey, Grayson Hale, Jacob Nealen, Marcus Pedde and Zachary Estus. Pictured at right, Stone Memorial’s Khalli Dishman, Jeremiah Dagle, Elijah Cooke, RJ Howe, Ryan King, Cole Lester, Aubrey Thompson, Trenton Duncan, Malachi Ray, Aden Thompson and Austin Greenwood are advancing. The TSSAA 2-A Sectional boys tournament starts this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Stone Memorial, with the Girls 2-A Regional starting on Friday at 1 p.m.
