May brings the end of multiple spring sports, and three of four baseball and softball programs in Crossville played their final game of the season over the weekend.
Stone Memorial baseball wrapped up their 2021 campaign on Saturday in the District 6AAA semifinals against Warren County.
The Panthers fell 2-0 in a best-of-three series with the Pioneers on Friday and Saturday.
Stone Memorial defeated White County 4-2 on Thursday in the play-in game to earn their matchup with overall No. 1-seeded Warren County.
SMHS finishes this season at 15-14 overall and went 4-4 against District 6AAA opponents in the regular season.
The season was one of successes for the Panthers, as they swept their first district series since joining 6AAA in 2013. The Panthers also picked up their first win against Cooke
ville on April 26.
Panther baseball seniors include Tanner Hurd, Cade McClellan, Anthony Sherrill, Alex Sixkiller, Cameron McDonald and Hunter Dalton.
The Cumberland County Jets also wrapped up their season Saturday in the District 7AA tournament as they fell to overall No. 1-seed Sequatchie County.
The Jets won Thursday’s play-in game 9-4 over Bledsoe County to advance to the semifinal series.
Cumberland County finishes the season at 10-17 overall.
The Jets will say goodbye to seniors Jack and Jeremy Forte, Stephen Hodge, Bryson Neely and Tucker Christopher.
Cumberland County softball fell in the 7AA tournament over the weekend as well, and will lose seniors Ivy Loveday, Carlie Sherrill, Madison Buffkin, Nerissa Scarbrough and Briley Davis.
Stone Memorial softball is still alive in the District 6AAA tournament. After falling to Cookeville in round one on Thursday, the Lady Panthers will be in action on Tuesday at Rhea County looking to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament.
Photos from this weekend’s baseball and softball action are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
