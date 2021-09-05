The Lake Tansi Pan Fish Anglers Club is pleased to announce that Mullinax Marine will be sponsoring the Customer Appreciation Pan Fish Tournament at Lake Tansi on Sept. 18. Registration will be at Lake Tansi Marina from 8- 8:45 a.m. for anglers to launch at 9 a.m. Weigh-in will be promptly at 1 p.m.
There is no fee to enter. Only two anglers are allowed per boat and one must be a Lake Tansi POA card holding member. Membership cards must be shown at registration. Lake Tansi boat sticker or day passes are also required.
Cash prizes of $100, $75, $50, and $25 will be awarded to the top anglers. There will also be door prizes and refreshments after the tournament.
For more information, contact Ron Brown at 931-200-4263 or Terry Began 931-742-0006.
