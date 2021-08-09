A late rally wasn’t enough for the Middle School Jet football team on Thursday as they fell to Rhea County in their season opener, 22-15.
After a scoreless first quarter, Rhea County found an opening late in the second half, scoring on a 75-yard touchdown run before converting the two-point conversion to make the score 8-0 at halftime in favor of the Eagles.
The third quarter mirrored the first with neither team finding the end zone as Rhea County held their 8-0 lead going into the final period.
The Eagles again broke free on a 40-yard touchdown run with 5:29 left to take a 14-0 lead.
However, the Jets wouldn’t go away quietly as quarterback Noah Potter found receiver Hunter Haney down the sidelines for a 36-yard touchdown reception, making the score 14-7 with 3:11 left.
Rhea would regain a two-score lead on the ensuing play, a 60-yard touchdown run to take a 22-7 lead with 2:49 left.
The Jets answered quickly as Potter again found Haney for a big play down to the Eagle 28-yard line.
The Jets would then get inside the 5-yard line where backup quarterback Greyson Dunlap rushed in a touchdown to cut the deficit to 22-13 with 1:53 remaining.
Potter re-entered to rush in the two-point conversion to make the score 22-15 in favor of Rhea, a score the Eagles would hold on to for the duration of the game.
The Jets fell to 0-1 overall and will look to bounce back Thursday when they host Overton County at Jet Stadium at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.