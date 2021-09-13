Cumberland County’s middle school football programs faced off at Stone Memorial High School Thursday night as the Middle School Jets came back to defeat the Panthers, 21-6.
It was the Panthers who struck first as Panther quarterback Lucas Cole Speck powered in a short touchdown run with 2:48 left in the first period to take a 6-0 lead.
The Jets answered midway through the second quarter as Aiden Cash took a jet sweep into the end zone for a touchdown. Noah Potter added the extra point, giving the Jets a 7-6 lead with 3:44 left until halftime.
Potter’s impact didn’t end at the extra point, as he picked off a Panther pass on the ensuing possession and returned it 60 yards for a Jet touchdown, putting his team ahead 14-6 at halftime.
After a back-and-forth third quarter, the teams entered the fourth quarter with the Jets holding a narrow eight-point lead.
Potter, the Jet quarterback, would put the game away with 1:04 remaining as he broke loose on a 32-yard touchdown run to put his team ahead 21-6.
Jet defensive back Darel Davis picked off the final Panther pass near midfield to end the contest at 21-6 in favor of the Jets.
Both programs will be in action this Thursday as the Jets host Fentress County and the Panthers host Overton County.
The Jets will travel to Smith County on Tuesday, Sept. 21 for their final regular season game before the playoffs begin for both programs on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The league championship and consolation games are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30.
Photos from Thursday’s Jets at Panthers game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
