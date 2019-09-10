NASCAR fans in Crossville will have a unique opportunity Wednesday, Sept. 11, as the Motor Racing Network’s NASCAR mobile broadcast studio will be at Tri County Auto & Truck Parts, 1099 Industrial Blvd, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Free tours of the broadcast studio will be given, free tickets to the Richmond and Charlotte NASCAR cup races will be awarded, and MRN T-shirts and caps will be given away.
The event is put on by 101.3 FM WECO Radio as a part of their 50th anniversary celebration.
