Thirty six holes weren’t enough for the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open senior division.
It took an additional eight playoff holes to crown a champion.
Kelly Morris of Franklin found herself victorious on the day after outlasting Jeanette Kohlhass for the senior divison title.
Morris and Kohlhass each finished with a two-day total of +11 to force the playoff.
Kohlhass led by one stroke going into the 18th hole on Friday before a spectacular birdie from Morris to tie at the leaderboard.
Fairfield Glade’s Jean Kraft finished third overall in the senior division at +20, followed by Rhonda Switzer-Nadasdi in fourth at +21 and Erica Chappell in fifth at +23.
Morris was also named low amateur of the senior division.
In the championship division, Sophie Linder fired in a -7 through three days to claim the Women’s Open title.
