E7Bt0-JWQAIZ4Xu.jpeg

Thirty six holes weren’t enough for the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open senior division.

It took an additional eight playoff holes to crown a champion.

Kelly Morris of Franklin found herself victorious on the day after outlasting Jeanette Kohlhass for the senior divison title.

Morris and Kohlhass each finished with a two-day total of +11 to force the playoff.

Kohlhass led by one stroke going into the 18th hole on Friday before a spectacular birdie from Morris to tie at the leaderboard.

Fairfield Glade’s Jean Kraft finished third overall in the senior division at +20, followed by Rhonda Switzer-Nadasdi in fourth at +21 and Erica Chappell in fifth at +23.

Morris was also named low amateur of the senior division.

In the championship division, Sophie Linder fired in a -7 through three days to claim the Women’s Open title.

Tags

Trending Video