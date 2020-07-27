A four-stroke deficit with nine holes left? Give Michaela Morard a tougher challenge.
The University of Alabama freshman overcame said challenge on day three of the 22nd annual Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open Saturday afternoon in a rain-shortened final round.
“I shot 32 on the front yesterday, so I knew I had it in me,” Morard said after the tournament. “I was flag-hunting today. I did have some missed shots, but luckily I was able to do so.
“I actually didn’t know where I stood until I saw the leaderboard on 18,” she added.
Rain delays during all three days of the tournament resulted in more pressure on each hole. On the final day, a late-morning rain delay resulted in the switch to a nine-hole event for the final round.
Morard finished the tournament at -6, beating out the University of Tennessee duo of Kynadie Adams at -5 and Michaela Williams at -4.
An eagle on the eighth hole propelled Morard to her victory.
“The eagle was pretty much the same way I played the hole yesterday,” she said. I had a cut shot in from the drive; today I had a five iron and I hit it to 10 ft, and hit the putt.”
Morard’s driver shots struggled on the first day, putting her in some tricky spots.
“The first day, my driver was barely off so I was in the rough,” Morard said. “I quickly learned that being in the rough and hitting into these greens is not a very good mixture. I really focused on my fundamentals with my driver.”
Getting back to competitive golf was huge for the Crimson Tide freshman, as this was her second competitive event of the year due to injuries and COVID-19 canceling multiple golf tournaments across America.
“Just being here and having every shot count helped a bunch and was why I played in this,” she said.
Stonehenge took its own steps to promote social distancing and limited contact at the tournament, including no volunteers or bleachers around the 18th hole.
Morard had high praise for Stonehenge Golf Club and the Fairfield Glade community.
“My experience was great,” she said. “Everywhere I went, I saw a smile on people’s face. The course was in great shape, even with all this rain.
“I ate their french fries every day, and they were the best ones I’ve had.”
