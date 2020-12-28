All four Crossville high school basketball teams returned to action Monday afternoon after a layoff for the Christmas holiday, with three of the four picking up victories.
The Stone Memorial Panthers and Lady Panthers are competing in the Maryville Christmas Classic this Monday through Wednesday, and got their weeks started with a pair of wins.
The Panther boys team defeated William Blount 63-46 behind 16 points from Jack Eldridge and 15 by Dylan Whittenburg.
The Lady Panthers followed and held off a late Alcoa run to defeat the Lady Tornadoes, 58-48. Tessa Miller scored 21 in the victory.
Down south, the Cumberland County Lady Jets won their first contest in South Pittsburg's "Border Battle," as they defeated Central Magnet 48-33. Emery Baragona scored 14 points for CCHS, followed by 13 from Abby Houston.
The Cumberland County boys team faced a tough Science Hill team in the Winterfest Classic at Sevier County High School and were defeated by the Hilltoppers, 93-64.
Each team will be back in action on Tuesday. Follow @CrossvilleNews on Twitter or check www.crossville-chronicle.com for updates.
