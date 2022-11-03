Cindy Miniard looks for ways to make fitness fun for her students.
The Crab Orchard Elementary physical education teacher is often found dancing during assemblies, leading after-school run clubs, or coaching students in the successful archery team.
She’s garnered a number of honors, including 2022 Cumberland County Teacher of the Year for Pre-K-4.
She recently added a new honor to her list: 2022 Tennessee Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year.
Miniard has taught for 29 years — all of that at least in part at Crab Orchard Elementary. She says she’s enjoyed every minute of it.
Though the basics of her job are the same, Miniard said last spring that more programs are now available to spark an interest in physical activity for the students.
One of those programs is archery, which Miniard started at the school about a dozen years ago as part of a statewide initiative. The team often competes in the national contest and this year took part in the world championship. There are about 50 archers on two teams.
“It’s been a good fit,” she said. “We’re a rural school where a lot of parents love the outdoors and are hunters. Not all students want to play basketball or run.”
But there are plenty of students who love to run. Last spring, Miniard had about 60 students in the after-school club. She also finds ways to encourage kids to get some extra steps throughout the school year, like last year’s Fuel Up to Play 60 NFL stadium tour. Students logged more than 10,000 miles — the distance from Crab Orchard around the U.S. to each NFL stadium. Students walked or ran at school during recess and teachers helped track their miles.
“We learned football knowledge of each team, who their mascot was, and some geography along the way,” Miniard said. “Once complete, we had a parfait bar for all, hosted by student leaders, and then a mascot dress up day where kids and staff could dress up as any of the mascots.”
Principal Debbie Beaty said Miniard “goes above and beyond on a daily basis to ensure her students are learning about their health while having lots of fun.”
“She is always looking for a wellness challenge for our students to participate in,” Beaty said.
Miniard said, “I enjoy working with the students every day and hope that they are learning lifelong lessons in health and fitness. I try to offer them as many activities as I can so they find something that keeps them active into their adult years.
“Plus, we have a lot of fun in PE classes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.