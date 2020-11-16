Stone Memorial Lady Panther basketball senior Tessa Miller put the pen to the paper this afternoon, as the senior signed to continue her career with with Belmont University.
Miller signs with Belmont
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
