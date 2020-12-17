Short notice was no issue for the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers Tuesday night, as they defeated previously unbeaten Oak Ridge, 82-67.
“We started into practice Monday and shared the bad news that York was canceled, then I got a text during our meeting that Oak Ridge needs a game for Tuesday,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “Within five minutes from the first deal, we go from no game to playing tonight.”
Stone Memorial’s offense was historically good Tuesday, as 82 points is tied for the third-most in a single game in Lady Panther history. It’s the most since 82 points were scored against Silverdale Academy on Dec. 15, 2012.
“I’ve told them that they could lead the state in scoring,” said coach Buck. “That’s not our goal, but the potential is there.”
A career-high 36 points from senior Tessa Miller led Stone Memorial against Oak Ridge. The Belmont signee also recorded five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
“Tessa’s a kid that’s capable of doing that all the time,” Buck said. “She’s not an individual numbers person at all. It helps everybody else when her numbers go up.”
Complementing Miller was junior guard Annah Goss, who scored 21 points and pulled down six rebounds.
“She could be that girl really consistently,” Buck said of Goss. “We need her to stay aggressive and look to be herself.”
SMHS guard Katie Adkisson hit five three-pointers on her way to 15 points as well.
It was Oak Ridge who jumped ahead early, leading the Lady Panthers 21-17 after one period.
Stone Memorial settled in defensively during the second period and outscored the Lady Wildcats 17-9 to lead 34-30 at halftime.
Oak Ridge cut the Lady Panther lead to two points (48-46) late in the third quarter, but Stone Memorial never gave up the lead as a strong fourth quarter gave them an 82-67 victory.
Khamari Mitchell-Steen led Oak Ridge with 30 points in the loss.
Offensively, the Lady Panthers shot 58.9% from the field and 47.6% from three-point range.
The Lady Panthers racked up 24 team assists and scored 17 points off turnovers.
Stone Memorial improves to 5-1 overall on the season with the win.
“We still have a lot to work on defensively,” Buck said. “You don’t want to give somebody 21 points in the first quarter. Oak Ridge has three kids that can really put it in the basket.
“There were some really good things we did defensively, and there are some growth opportunities there.”
Stone Memorial is scheduled to face Clarkrange this Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Sonic Shootout, hosted at White County High School.
Stone Memorial (82): Tessa Miller 36, Annah Goss 21, Katie Adkisson 15, Mattie Buck 7, Keaton Freitag 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.