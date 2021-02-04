No. 4 Stone Memorial’s Tessa Miller added another stellar performance to her Miss Basketball campaign Tuesday, as the senior posted 32 points and 15 rebounds in a 71-37 win over Warren County.
Miller didn’t miss a shot from the floor as she went a perfect 13-13. She also recorded three assists and two blocks.
Stone Memorial’s win was never in doubt, as the Lady Panthers led 16-4 after one quarter and 36-11 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers controlled the contest in the second half, winning by a final score of 71-37.
SMHS shot 60% from the field and scored 46 points in the paint. The Lady Panthers also controlled the boards, out-rebounding Warren County 31-14.
No. 4 Stone Memorial improves to 18-3 overall and 5-1 in District 6AAA action with the win.
Up next for the Lady Panthers is a rematch with Cookeville Friday. The Lady Cavaliers are Stone Memorial’s lone District 6AAA loss.
Cookeville at Rhea County is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.
Stone Memorial (71): Tessa Miller 32, Keaton Freitag 9, Kenry Malone 6, Katie Adkisson 6, Skylar Dishman 5, Abbey Weaver 5, Mattie Buck 4, Annah Goss 4
