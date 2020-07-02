One of the Cumberland Plateau’s most successful basketball coaches is trading in Crossville for the Sunshine State.
Former Cumberland County Lady Jet head coach Radhika Miller recently accepted the head coaching position at Windermere Preparatory School in Florida, leaving behind nine years with CCHS.
“It’s just the right time for us,” Miller said. “This is an opportunity to build a program from the bottom up, and I’m excited to share that with my daughter Sophie,” she added. “(My husband) Andrew is going to be my assistant, as we are looking forward to the opportunity. My son Trystan also wants to go to college in this area.”
In nine seasons with the Lady Jets, Miller recorded 197 wins, including a 155-33 run between 2013-’19.
Miller’s Lady Jets won six district championships, more than 15 holiday tournaments and appeared in five substate contests.
Miller was named her district’s coach of the year four times, coached 12 college basketball players and seven 1,000-plus point scorers, including Makenzie Iles and Gracee Dishman, who eclipsed the 2,000-point mark.
Dishman, Miller’s niece, was also named Class AA Miss Basketball and finished with 2,990 career points while playing under her aunt.
Leaving Crossville isn’t easy for Miller, who grew up a few miles north in Clarkrange.
“Cumberland County is my home and family,” she said. “Cumberland County means so much to me. I have a lot of roots here.
“I love this community and the support they have given my family and the teams I’ve coached.”
Miller is thankful for the athletes she had the chance to coach.
“I’ve been blessed with kids with great talent and skill, but most importantly they’re good people,” Miller said. “They gave 100% and were committed. That says a lot about the elementary coaches in the area.
“With this, I get to focus on Trystan, Sophie and Andrew, and we get to start a new journey together.”
A replacement for Miller has yet to be named.
