The Middle School Panther football team won their home opener in impressive fashion Thursday over Algood, 20-0.
Quarterback Lucas Cole Speck did it all for the Panthers, contributing on all three scores as he rushed one, threw one and ran a kick back for a score.
The Panthers struck first with 33 seconds left in the first half as Speck hit Dylan Phillips on a 14-yard touchdown pass to give SMMS a 6-0 lead after one quarter, a score that would hold until halftime.
Speck made his presence felt on the opening kick of the second half as he returned it to the house for a touchdown. Speck then hit Phillips again for the two-point conversion, giving the Panthers a 14-0 lead with 7:47 left in the third quarter.
Speck iced the game early in the fourth quarter via a QB sneak for a touchdown, making the final score 20-0 in favor of the Panthers.
The SMMS set the tone, shutting out Algood and never allowing them in the red zone.
The Panthers improve to 1-1 overall this season and will travel to Avery Trace on Tuesday.
