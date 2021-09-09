A week of inclement weather pushed back the cross-town middle school softball showdown, but
the teams met under clear skies Tuesday evening at Stone Memorial High School.
The SMMS Lady Panthers were efficient in all phases on their way to
a 12-0 victory over the Middle School Lady
Jets.
Lady Panther pitcher Cadence Cox gave up only two hits in the victory.
Stone Memorial totaled 12 runs on four hits, including one by Cox, Emeri Sherrill, Brooke Carey and Briley Norrod.
Ashley Whittenburg and Cox scored three runs, while Khloe Kindrick and Sherrill tallied two.
For the Lady Jets, Tessa Hayes and Gracie Phann each recorded a hit.
More photos of each team are available online
at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.