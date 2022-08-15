Middle school football in Cumberland County is off to a strong start as both the Panthers and Jets opened with wins last week.
Stone Memorial’s middle school program opened with a 28-6 victory over Bledsoe County, followed by an overtime win at Algood, 28-22, on Thursday.
In the Algood victory, AJ Vandever racked up three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.
Dylan Phillips scored the Panthers’ first touchdown of the contest followed by a Vandever two-point conversion.
Following two Vandever second-half touchdowns, the teams entered overtime tied at 22 before Vandever walked the game off with an overtime touchdown.
Ethan Looper recorded a second-quarter interception while Zayiden Gossett recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter in the victory.
SMMS currently sits at 2-0 and takes the field again Thursday at home vs. Fentress County.
Cumberland County’s middle school program won their home opener against Overton County on Thursday, 8-0.
After four touchdowns were called back due to penalties, the Jets finally broke through with less than two minutes to go as Kadyn Page scored the game-deciding touchdown.
The Jets are currently 1-0 and take the field next on Saturday, Aug. 20 against Avery Trace at 6:30 p.m.
