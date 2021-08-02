Middle school football in Cumberland County kicks off this week as both the middle school Jets and Panthers will be in action.
Both programs competed in jamborees last week as
the Panthers traveled to
Bledsoe County to face
Fentress County and the Jets hit the road for Cannon County.
Thursday, the Panthers will again travel down 127 to Pikeville, but this time they will face Bledsoe County Middle School.
Also on Thursday, the Jets will host Rhea County at Cumberland County High School.
Coaching the Jets this season will be Dewayne McGhee, while Duane Hazelton will lead the Panthers.
Photos, highlights and more from this season of middle school football will be available in The Zone, the Chronicle’s new sports publication that debuts Aug. 13.
