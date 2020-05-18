Registration for the 2020 Men’s Nine-Hole Golf League is currently underway. If you like to play early and not all day, this league is for you.
We play from the gold tees every Monday starting at 7:30 a.m. May through August, then 8 a.m. thru September.
The tournament uses a modified Stableford scoring format, and pays weekly prizes for individual and team games for golfers who can beat their competition, and, if you are really lucky, closest-to-the-pin. We even pay for the occasional hole-in-one and maybe an eagle or two during the season.
Sign up for 2020 and meet some new friends and maybe win some money. We have a banquet at the end of the season to recognize the regulars and subs who have made a name for themselves by taking home some money – but being good sports about it.
We promote our regulars through our sub list. We are currently accepting only subs. There is a $5 non-refundable registration fee. A $2 prize fee is collected from the subs every time you play.
Any questions, contact Ken Bernek at 931-210-0247 or kbernek@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.