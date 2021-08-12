With all the content planned for The Zone, it’s hardly a one-person job. The pages upon pages of stellar photography and in-depth articles will require more than just my own efforts, so we at the Crossville Chronicle have assembled a fantastic team of content creators.
Jason Bour, Kirk Carter and Ian Mahan will be joining me on the sidelines throughout the season to capture all the hard hits, game-winning goals and dramatic victories you can think of.
Bour is new to the photography scene, but you wouldn’t know it as he’s already shown his stellar abilities with a camera for the Chronicle, and I couldn’t be happier to have him on our team.
Carter comes to Cumberland County from Tampa, FL, and brings decades of professional photography experience to the Chronicle. His stellar wildlife and landscape work can be found on Instagram at @kirkdanielcarterphoto.
Mahan is a longtime friend of mine who shot for the Chronicle last basketball season. His versatility and skills shooting both photos and video are a valuable asset for the Chronicle. Ian’s work can be found on Instagram at @ianmahanmedia.
For those who don’t know me, I’ve been the sports editor at the Crossville Chronicle since May 2017, making this my fifth fall sports season on the Cumberland Plateau.
I was born and raised about 30 minutes from here in beautiful Oakdale, and found myself in Crossville after graduating from Bryan College in 2017.
You could say sports runs in my veins, as my father is legendary former Roane County sports editor Johnny “Goose” Lindsay.
My photography career began following him around as a child, taking pictures with him at sporting events all over Tennessee.
From there, the love for all things sports was immediate. I shot for the Bryan College Athletic Department and Roane County News until Crossville became home.
I am happily engaged to my fiancée Madeline Moore, who is also a photographer (@athousandtimesphoto on Instagram) and tags along with me to games, hikes, shopping and just about anything you can think of.
The entire Zone team looks forward to this season.
You can find me on the sidelines here in Crossville, at Nissan Stadium for the Tennessee Titans, in Knoxville covering the Volunteers or wherever our sports coverage for The Zone takes me.
