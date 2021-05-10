Friday’s TSSAA sectional track and field meet saw Cumberland County’s Treven McGhee put his athleticism to the test, as the junior qualified for the state meet in the 300-meter hurdles.
McGhee finished fourth overall in the sectional with a time of 41.92. The time was enough for a berth in the TSSAA large class state meet, which will be held Thursday, May 27 at Rockvale High School in Murfreesboro.
McGhee and nine other Crossville-area athletes competed in Friday’s sectional contest.
From Cumberland County, Carson Conatser placed sixth in the long jump at 20-07. Conatser also placed seventh in high jump at 5-08.
Jet freshman Jacob Atkinson competed in the pole vault as well, placing 13th.
On the girls side, Jordan Herring represented the Lady Jets with a sixth-place finish in the triple jump at 32-01.
Teammate Paige Roberts placed 11th in triple jump at 29-04.
Senior Nerissa Scarbrough ran in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.61.
A trio of athletes represented Stone Memorial at Friday’s meet.
Up first was Macy Smith, who placed 13th in the 100m dash with a time of 13.62.
Meghan Niles competed in the 300m hurdles, finishing with a time of 50.2 and placing 10th overall.
Max Cole represented the Panthers in the boys 400m dash, finishing 11th overall at 54.72.
More photos from Friday’s meet are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
