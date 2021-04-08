Cumberland County and Stone Memorial faced off on the diamond for the second time this season Wednesday afternoon, and the Panthers prevailed once again with a 6-0 victory over CCHS.
“It was good for us to come out after having a couple days off to not come out and lay an egg,” said SMHS head coach Trent Stokes. “To have the maturity to come out and play a solid ball game and win 6-0 was big for us.”
Stone Memorial lefty Cade McClellan recorded a complete-game shutout for the Panthers.
“Cade’s come up big for us all year long,” Stokes said. “He pumps strikes and lets our defense work. He’s throwing strikes with all three pitches. He had a big win at White County and turns around and get a complete-game shutout against a county rival.”
The Panthers got on the board first in the top of the second as Tanner Hurd made it home following a dropped third strike resulting in an errant throw to first.
SMHS scored again in the top of the third as Cameron McDonald scored on a passed ball.
The top of the fifth inning saw Stone Memorial wake up offensively, scoring four runs in the frame.
“It took us a while to get going,” Stokes said. “We were able to scratch off two runs early. Once we shook the rust off, we had a big inning and did what we needed to do to put it away.”
An Anthony Sherrill single to left scored Nick Osmun and McDonald, putting SMHS up 4-0. The Panthers plated two more runs in the frame as Dylan Whittenburg made it home prior to a McClellan sacrifice fly to right, scoring Sherrill and putting SMHS up 6-0.
The Stone Memorial win follows a 2-0 victory over Cumberland County on March 22.
Up next for Stone Memorial is a key non-district game.
“We’ve got Oak Ridge on Friday, and that’s always a quality opponent,” Stokes said. “That’s a pride game; we split with them last year and the last game, they got us good. We want to pay them back. After the weekend we roll into Rhea County for district games.”
CCHS is off until Monday when they host Grundy County in District 7AA play.
