Cumberland County High School Lady Jet golfers Kelly McCartt and Winnie Kapp advanced further into the postseason on Monday, as the duo qualified for the Region 3 Large Class golf tournament.
“Our girls have been steady this year,” coach Randy Herring said. “I’m really proud of them.”
Kapp shot a 101, followed by McCartt’s 104 in Monday’s District 6 Large Class golf tournament at Cookeville’s Golden Eagle Country Club to earn the region nomination.
McCartt and Kapp have a week to prepare for the region competition, which will be held at Cleveland Country Club.
