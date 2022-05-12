James Babincsak, a fourth dan black belt in taekwondo, lives and teaches in Crossville.
Who is this teacher affectionately known as “Master James” by his students?
Babincsak hails from Chicago, IL, where he grew up as the youngest of 11 children. He grew up in a rough section of the city, where he had to constantly fend for himself. Being a small kid led bullies to seek him out.
Having older brothers helped him to learn to stand up for himself and reduce the number of bullies. By high school, he could take care of himself.
Babincsak worked a lot of jobs throughout junior high and high school, eventually entering construction and carpentry as his vocation after graduation.
He married his wife, Suzanne, at age 20. She was in management at Food City before retiring. They have a son Jake; and a daughter, Shannon.
Jake is a third dan black belt and teaches with his dad at their school, Babibcsak Martial Arts. Shannon is an education software engineer.
Though Babincsak had a good career in progress, a happy marriage and two young children, he felt something was missing.
Then the magic happened.
At age 25, he walked into JP Woods Martial Arts America, a Chicago taekwondo school taught by Dr. John Wood, an eighth dan black belt in taekwondo.
Babincsak knew he had found what he was looking for.
He was hooked to succeed and has been at it for 28 years, with the last 22 years teaching what he loves. He refocused his life in a positive way.
Babincsak attributes taekwondo for the successes he has achieved over the years. At the time he discovered it, Babincsak said he was distracted by many negative things.
He was highly motivated to succeed for his family. Babincsak found his true calling in teaching taekwondo.
Students are taught self-defense and fitness while learning self-confidence, respect, diligence, honor, focus, responsibility and the innate ability to achieve any goals.
He has operated his school, Babincsak Martial Arts in Crossville, for 10 years. He is a good communicator to all levels. He loves teaching, and it shows.
Babincsak is a disciplined, laid-back teacher who allows students to progress at their own speed.
He aims to make both adults and children feel comfortable in a learning atmosphere in their journey.
He said it is gratifying for him to see a young or older student come in and succeed. He enjoys seeing smiles on their faces as they progress; and the positive changes they make with themselves.
Babincsak believes martial arts are a way of life.
Smiling from ear to ear, he remembers his proudest teaching moment.
“Jenna Padgett, 12 years old, was my first student to earn a black belt. Her dedication, determination and watching her grow provided many great moments.”
Jenna’s father, David Padgett, is red belt.
Babincsak now has four students on the brink of becoming black belts, with several in the wings.
All black belts are earned and certified through Kukkiwon, World Taekwondo Federation Standards.
His greatest personal successes are is his children’s successes. The humble father is proud of their choices.
Jake started taekwondo at 4 years old and, with one break, he has been at it for 20 years.
“He taught me life is a process and that students are individual people, not just a person in class,” Jake said of his father. “He builds confidence in each person. He cares and loves what he does. I am fortunate to have him as a dad and a teacher.”
Shannon maintains the school’s website, and both children are in the education profession.
Though Babincsak has competed at the international level, placing third in the Pan American Games, he said those achievements pale in comparison to the joy of teaching and coaching.
Currently his youngest student is 5 and his oldest is 70.
A 10-year-old student, fourth grader Autumn Pocsai, wrote for a school assignment:
“My Sensei taught me how to be strong, brave and kind at the same time. He made me stand up for myself. Now I can peacefully go and talk with people more. And speak up and not be quiet anymore. So I won’t trip on air anymore.”
Autumn, a brown belt, received a 100 for this paragraph. Her mother, Amber, is a brown belt.
The public is welcome to visit Babincsak Martial Arts for a visit from 5-7 p.m. weekdays or from 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays.
Babincsak Martial Arts is located at 115 Birchwood Lane, near Food City.
