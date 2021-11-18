Fans got their money’s worth on Tuesday at the Stone Memorial Panther basketball season opener, as their contest with Maryville went down to the wire.
It was the Maryville Rebels who left Crossville with a 65-63 victory via a game-winning shot with less than two seconds remaining.
Leading Stone Memorial was freshman Cade Capps, who scored 23 points on 9-13 shooting in his high school basketball debut. Capps added three rebounds and an assist.
Also hitting double-figures was SMHS guard Matthew Bilbrey, who recorded 16 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Bryson Bilbrey posted 12 points and seven rebounds in his SMHS debut.
SMHS held a narrow 14-12 lead after the first quarter before trailing most of the second period.
Maryville took a 33-32 lead into halftime before the Panthers regained the advantage in the third period, leading by as many as seven points (41-34) in the quarter before Maryville chipped their way back into the game in the fourth quarter, leading to their game-winning basket.
Stone Memorial (0-1) travels to Science Hill this weekend to face the Hilltoppers.
Photos from Tuesday’s game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
