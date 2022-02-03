Martin Elementary School has added some new basketball hardware to the trophy case as the fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball team won the James C. Haile State Championship for their age division last Saturday. Olivia Futrell, Carlie Killeen and Hailey Hyder were named all-tournament.
Martin team wins JC Haile State Championship
Tags
Trending Video
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Liz passed away on Jan. 2 at Breeze Park Nursing Home, St. Charles, MO. She was 100 years old. Liz is survived by son, Eric, of St. Peters, MO; daughter, Suzan Bott, of Crossville; granddaughters, Emily Bott of Durham, NC, and Rebecca Knutson of Brookings, SD. She was also blessed with two g…
Bonnie Sue Brewer, 75, was born to Willard and Ruby Blaylock Lawson in Crossville on Nov. 27, 1946, and passed away in her home on Jan. 28, 2022. She was a homemaker that truly loved her job and family. She is survived by her children, Keith Brewer (Laura), Daryl Brewer and Loretta Clark (Da…
Most Popular
Articles
- Medley found guilty of sexual battery, assault
- Residents seek answers on impact of Flatrock USA in Westel
- Winter storm surprises Plateau
- County debt at $852 per person
- COVID-19 cases spike in Cumberland County
- Cumberland County elementary basketball tournament quarterfinals postponed to Monday
- Poss homicide case set for Feb. 15 trial
- Latest Cumberland County elementary basketball tournament schedule, brackets
- Medley guilty of sexual battery, domestic assault
- No more coffee: Mall booth closes after state food policy change
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.