Daniel VanWinkle stood still for a second as the clock turned 0:00 Thursday night after the boys’ championship game of the Cumberland County Elementary School Basketball Tournament at CCHS.
His Martin Elementary Eagles had just rallied to knock off Homestead 37-35 and the veteran coach was just taking the moment in.
“This is Martin’s first championship in over 30 years,” VanWinkle said. “We’ve had to overcome a lot this season. We’ve built the program from scratch. Five years ago, we were in the play-in game, the worst team in the county. However, these boys have stuck with it.”
The game went back and forth early Thursday as neither team could garner much of an advantage. The score was tied at 11 after one period of play and, behind the shooting of Shaeffer Sitton and Huston Torres, Homestead took a 23-18 advantage heading into the break.
“We wanted to focus on stopping their two best scorers - Shaeffer Sitton, a very solid player; and Huston Torres, who is probably the best guard I have seen in probably 20 years,” VanWinkle said.
Martin cut into the lead to open the second half. Triston Futrell and Andrew Dennis helped the Eagles cut the Homestead lead to just two points, 30-28, as the fourth quarter was about to start.
“They let me push them and push them until they could hardly take it anymore,” said VanWinkle. “But that’s what champions are made of. This team we beat, Homestead, is the team we set our goal for. We want to be where they are at.”
Dennis led Martin in scoring with 11 points. Charlie VanWinkle, Futrell and Max VanWinkle added six each, and Kaleb Hawn contributed five. Jake Christopher scored three.
Torres was the top scorer for Homestead with 14 points. Sitton added 10 and Griffin Templeton scored eight. Peyton Roberts added three points.
“Homestead put us through the fire and there is an old saying that iron sharpens iron,” coach VanWinkle said. “We knew we had to become better because of Homestead, basically. Their pressure is relentless, but we came together. We just made plays down the stretch.”
The all-tournament team was announced after the game. It includes Cayden Worley, Brown Elementary School; Dylan Thomas Phillips, Crab Orchard; Jullian Howard, North; Andrew King, Pineview; Braxton Carr, South; Kayden Page, Boone Buckner, Pleasant Hill; Kellen Burnett, Evan Slone, Stone; Charlie VanWinkle, Andrew Dennis, Jake Christopher, Martin; and Huston Torres, Shaeffer Sitton, Homestead.
