Stone Memorial senior Kenry Malone recently signed her letter of intent with Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL, as the SMHS standout is taking her volleyball talents to the next level.
“I’m very excited,” Malone said. “It’ll be like a family away from home.”
Malone recorded 115 kills and 38 blocks during her senior season at Stone while leading the team in hitting percentage at +.231.
She is the first signee for SMHS head coach Tori Permenter.
“All the credit is to Kenry,” Permenter said. “She’s worked the hardest to get here. She knew she had to put more work in than anybody else because she had a lack of experience.
“She brings leadership and a strong mentality,” Permenter added. “Her hitting got us excited as a team, and I wish I had her longer.”
Malone will play volleyball both on the court and for Huntingdon’s beach volleyball team.
“I’ll be playing all year and I’m excited for that,” she said.
Volleyball hasn’t always been Malone’s passion, as she didn’t start playing for Stone Memorial until her junior year, though the sport does run in her blood.
“My mom (Megan Apuzzo) played high school volleyball and my grandma (Jenny Malone) played and coached at Carson-Newman,” Malone said. “Volleyball has always been a big part of my family.
“I’m excited I have a chance to play more since I didn’t start playing until my junior year,” she added. “Now I have four more years to play.”
A unique part of Malone’s game presented a challenge when she tried to play at a younger age.
“I tried it in middle school and didn’t like it,” she said. “Since I’m left-handed, it was kind of hard for people to coach me.”
When in high school, Malone found a coach on Stone Memorial’s staff who shared her handedness.
“Todd Daugherty, our hitting coach, is actually left-handed,” she said. “I had an easier time learning from him than any of the other girls. That’s the biggest blessing and probably why I got ahold of it so fast.”
Malone used her versatility on the court to play multiple positions at SMHS.
“My first season I was playing on the right side since I’m left-handed,” she said. “That’s the best position for a left-handed person: you’re opening up to the setter better. Ever since then, I’ve been a middle hitter.
“That’s been difficult,” she added. “It’s very rare that you find a lefty middle. It’s quicker to set and a faster tempo. The setter is behind me when I open up. That has made me better and more versatile.”
Malone’s abilities quickly became apparent to coach Permenter.
“About halfway through her junior year, just seeing her dedication,” Permenter said when she realized how special Malone could be. “Summer hit, and she put so much more work in.”
The recruiting process was new to Malone but not as much to her family.
“It was hard,” she said. “Luckily, my grandad was a Tennessee Tech football coach who did all their recruiting stuff, so he helped me. I’m fortunate to have an athletic family. It’s new to me, but they were really able to help me. Coach Tori did a great job promoting me, too.”
Malone’s plans are bigger than simply playing volleyball at Huntingdon.
“I’ll be going for cellular biology,” she said. “I actually received a full-ride scholarship. I want to be a biomedical engineer. I really love immunotherapy for cancer treatments. It’s interested me since the sixth grade.”
Malone is on track to graduate from middle college through Roane State, giving her an Associate degree and putting her two years ahead at Huntingdon.
“It sets me up nicely, and I’m excited for my academic needs along with my athletic needs,” she said.
Malone’s journey has had plenty of help along the way.
“Tori and Todd, obviously, are the best coaches,” she said. “I wouldn’t have fallen in love with the sport as much if I didn’t have them. My parents (Megan and David Apuzzo) have been awesome. It’s been expensive and they’ve cleared their schedule so I can pursue my dream.
“My grandparents (Jenny and Doug Malone) have helped. My grandma coached and played, so she’ll come and take me to the gym. You can tell it brings her joy.”
