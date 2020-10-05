Friday’s Macon County at Stone Memorial football game was a textbook example of a “tale of two halves,” as the visiting Tigers surged in the second half to defeat SMHS, 29-20.
After falling behind 20-7 in the first half, Macon County went old school in quarters three and four, powering their run game to 22 unanswered points and a 29-20 win.
“They mauled us up front,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “They got in their base stuff and had a lot of success. They won the point of attack, and that’s how you win high school football games.”
In the first half, Stone Memorial found success through the air, as quarterback Bryant Carter hit Quincy Hunter in the back of the end zone for the game’s opening touchdown on a five-yard throw. SMHS took a 6-0 lead with 6:19 left in the first quarter.
Carter again found the end zone through the air in the second quarter via a 30-yard TD strike to Jeremy Faalafua. After a successful two-point conversion throw, SMHS led 14-0 with 5:54 left until halftime.
Macon quickly answered with a big pass play and touchdown of their own, cutting the Panther lead to 14-7 with 3:32 left in the quarter.
After a Panther punt, Stone Memorial capitalized on a Macon County turnover less than a minute later that set up Carter for a three-yard touchdown run, making the halftime score 20-7.
In the second half, Macon’s comeback started early with a touchdown on their opening possession. Following a two-point conversion, Macon trailed 20-15.
The visiting Tigers scored once again late in the third period to lead 22-20 and sealed the game at the 2:28 mark with another touchdown, making the final score 29-20.
Carter finished the day 11-21 for 92 yards and two touchdowns while adding 86 rushing yards and another TD.
Nick Coble also contributed 57 rushing yards.
Faalafua led all SMHS receivers with four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.
The loss drops Stone Memorial to 2-5 overall this season and 0-3 in Region 3-4A play.
Stone Memorial will have this week off before traveling to Cumberland County High School on Friday, Oct. 16.
The off week will be crucial for the Panthers.
“You certainly have to prepare for other teams, but we internalize and look at ourselves first,” Samber said. “What can we correct and where can we tighten up technique, and with a bye week that’s even more true.
“We’ve seen seven good football teams,” he added. “We need a week off and will find ways to get better.”
SMHS at Cumberland County is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
