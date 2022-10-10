To paraphrase the old country song, “Heaven’s just a win away,” or in the case of the Stone Memorial Panthers, a fingertip away.
Country music is built on heart-breaking life events and now the Panthers have experienced a taste of heart-break suffering their first loss of the season. The Panthers clawed their way back into winning the contest between the region’s top two teams only to have those hopes dashed by a tipped pass on a try for two.
“I learned a lot about our kids and our team, even in a loss,” SMHS Panther head football coach Derik Samber said. “They fought back from down 14 twice. Fought back down 7 with less than five minutes to go.”
The Panthers battled two opponents Friday night — the Macon County Tigers and themselves. Yet, they didn’t give up and played down to the last minute.
The kickoff set the stage for most of the contest when the Tigers’ Gabe Borders took the opening kick and raced 63 yards to the end zone. The PAT gave Macon County a 7-0 lead before some fans had a chance to claim their seats.
Less than four minutes later, Borders blocked a Stone punt and scooped it up for a 15-yard race to the end zone. Again, the PAT was good and Macon County held a mid-first quarter advantage of 14-0.
The teams traded possessions until the Panthers marched 75 yards down the field and scored with 36 seconds left in the quarter. Moving out of pocket, Hunter Heavilon rushed 17-yards for the score. Justin Barnett added the PAT.
After the Tigers failed to get a first down, Stone put together a promising drive that eventually failed when plagued by penalties.
The following possession for Stone resulted in a four-play score with the drive beginning on Macon County’s 45 yard-line with a fumble recovery by Panther Elijah Cooke.
Kaleb Flowers got the call and plowed over, around and through Tiger defenders for a nine-yard TD run. Barnett again was true on the PAT and the score was 14-14.
Macon County immediately responded with a drive of their own, and claimed a 28-14 halftime lead.
The Panthers took the second half kickoff and closed the gap by marching from the 20 yard-line down the field, mixing passes and runs. Flowers rushed the final 14 yards for pay dirt. The PAT failed making the score 28-20.
Stone held the Tigers on the next series and were able to drive the ball — aided by a couple of big runs and a screen pass to the middle. The drive sputtered, and Macon County took over. This set the stage for an exciting fourth-quarter.
Stone started the quarter on their own 34-yard line. A 26-yard pass from Heavilon to Bear Eldridge was brought back by a procedural penalty followed by a false start flag.
Stone overcame the miscues and, with fourth down on the 33-yard line, Heavilon broke free to score.
On the two-point conversion, Flowers caught the Tiger defense off-guard and tossed a pass to Eldridge, making the score 28-28 with 8:12 left in the contest.
Macon County wasn’t through. They stormed back in three plays and scored on a 73-yard touchdown pass with 6:33 left in the game, making the score 35-28.
A Stone possession was quashed on the third play of the next drive but Macon County fumbled on the very next play, giving the Panthers new life and a chance at 5:25 left in the contest.
The eight-play drive was kept alive on a fourth-down pass from Heavilon to Flowers for about 20 yards. A 10-yard play gave Stone a first and goal at the 9-yard line. The first two plays were for no gain. Heavilon scored from the 2-yard line with 2:10 left in the game, making the score 35-34.
This set the stage for the two-point conversion play. It appeared Stone would make the short pass conversion when, at the last second, Tiger Brandon Frye tipped the ball just enough to send the pass out of reach of the Stone receiver.
Macon County then recovered the on-side kick and ran out the clock for the 35-34 defeat of the Panthers.
“Austin Munsey and Deacon Disney showed a lot of toughness playing through pain,” Samber said after time to reflect on the contest. “Hunter Heavilon played through pain to finish with over 370 yards of total offense.
“Houston Woody was selfless and did a great job of blocking. Brady Lane took on a bigger role offensively. Jack Delk played well on both lines of scrimmage. Austin Greenwood stepped up and played additional snaps.
“Bear Eldridge and Kaleb Flowers both stepped up in new roles on offense for the game. Jordan Collins made game-changing plays on defense.”
The loss to Macon County left the Panthers and SMHS with identical 3-1 records in Region 4 play, each team sporting 7-1 records (3-1).
The Panthers are off this week and on Oct. 21 will host Kingston (5-3) for senior night.
Stone Memorial will close out their season on Oct. 2 traveling to DeKalb Coun-
ty.
Macon County will travel to Smith County on Oct. 21 and will close their regular season hosting Cumberland County on Oct. 28.
Close behind Macon County and Stone Memorial in the region standings is Upperman High School with a 5-2 (2-1) record.
They were off this weekend and host DeKalb County on Friday night, and end their regular season traveling to Walker Valley Oct. 21 and Livingston Academy on Oct. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.